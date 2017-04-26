Who is standing for election in Worksop West division?

It may have been overshadowed by the calling of a General Election in June, but voters will go to the polls before that to elect local councillors.

All seats at Nottinghamshire County Council are up for election on Thursday, May 4.

The council is currently made of 67 councillors, across 54 divisions.

Although officially under No Overall Control, it is led by the Labour Party, who hold 32 seats, ahead of the Tories with 21. There are also five Liberal Democrat councillors, four Ashfield Independents and two Mansfield Independent Forum members and three Independents.

After the election, 66 councillors will represent 55 divisions.

Voters in Worksop West division will elect one councillor to represent them. We asked candidates to submit some details about themselves in the run up to voters going to the polls.

Sybil feels it has been a privilege to serve this community for 12 years. If re-elected she is committed to doing her utmost to ensure residents’ views and concerns are heard. Sybil is proud to live in Worksop West and to have played her part in ensuring that street lights remain on, libraries remain open, roads repaired and services remain open. Across the area, Sybil works hard to support community groups and organisations and is proud to be a member of the Royal British Legion, Lions Club, Scouting and a school governor. Protecting our health service is a key issue for Sybil and she very much supports the campaign to reopen Bassetlaw Hospital’s children’s ward at night. With your continued support, Sybil will do her very best for everyone to make our community a better place to live.

I come from South Wales and, after attending secondary modern school, trained as a teacher in Exmouth, Devon. I have been a primary school teacher, mostly in London, ending up as a deputy headteacher. After a change in direction, I am now a healthcare chaplain in Worksop as an ordained Baptist minister and have been a supply teacher. I am a union member, NUT and Unite. I have also been a leader in the Scout movement, sat on youth work committees and supported my local church. I am opposed to fracking, especially recalling the events of Aberfan. I believe we have a moral duty to promote greener, safer energy. I do not believe the solution to education is more academies, especially as they have less local accountability and rebranding only works for a while. I strongly believe we need councillors who will work across that political divide. We need to make Nottinghamshire and particularly Worksop an attractive place for people to live and work in; attracting the skilled people we need for our local schools, hospitals and other amenities. As a biker, I am well aware of the state of our roads and would want to make sure all parts of the county receive the monies for proper maintenance and development of our roads. For me, the best hope for our county is to vote in as many Liberal Democrats as possible.

Key

Con – The Conservative Party;

Lab – The Labour Party;

LD – Liberal Democrats;

UKIP – UK Independence Party.