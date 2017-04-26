Who is standing for election in Worksop South division?

It may have been overshadowed by the calling of a General Election in June, but voters will go to the polls before that to elect local councillors.

All seats at Nottinghamshire County Council are up for election on Thursday, May 4.

Emma Auckland, Conservative.

The council is currently made of 67 councillors, across 54 divisions.

Although officially under No Overall Control, it is led by the Labour Party, who hold 32 seats, ahead of the Tories with 21. There are also five Liberal Democrat councillors, four Ashfield Independents and two Mansfield Independent Forum members and three Independents.

After the election, 66 councillors will represent 55 divisions.

Voters in Worksop South division will elect one councillor to represent them. We asked candidates to submit some details about themselves in the run up to voters going to the polls.

Leon Duveen, Liberal Democrat.

Christopher Barker (UKIP)

Emma Auckland (Con)

Emma, originally from Walesby, Nottinghamshire, is a former Cub Scout leader who has lived in the Bassetlaw Region for more than 25 years. She has been married for 22 years, has a six-year-old son attending a local primary school and is also a chocolate labrador owner. With her partner, Martin, she has run a manufacturing and retail business based in Worksop for more than 18 years and enjoyed being part of the local business community. Emma is opposed to the recent actions by the Labour-run council to remove Bassetlaw from Nottinghamshire County Council and place Bassetlaw under the control of the Sheffield City Region. Emma believes this may not be in the best interests of Bassetlaw residents and businesses, who should have been consulted before the idea was railroaded through by the current Labour-run council.

Leon Duveen (LD)

Kevin Greaves, Labour.

I am originally from London and from the age of 22 lived on a kibbutz in Israel. I met my wife on there, moving back to the UK in 1987, before coming to live in Worksop in 1989. I had left school at 16 and worked as a delivery and taxi driver before, in 1990, going to study as a mature at Sheffield Hallam University for a IT degree. Since leaving university, I have worked in IT and in 2013 I set myself up as a self-employed IT consultant working with different NHS hospital trusts around the country. I was a parent governor at Portland School and has been active in other community groups, including helping set up Bassetlaw Against Fracking. Having known good and bad times, sometimes struggling to make sure we had enough to feed my family, I have a wealth of experience of life and I will use this to help the people of Worksop South as their representative at County Hall.

Kevin Greaves (Lab)

Kevin previously worked at Manton Colliery for 17 years as a surface fitter, before establishing his own business that has now been running for 35 years. He has been a county councillor for seven years and chairman of the transport and highways committee. Kevin has a strong reputation for helping people with problems, both big and small, and has gladly provided grant funding to support the local Worksop Stroke Club and the Dementia Carers’ Group. Kevin strongly supports and is taking part in the campaign to reverse the cuts to Bassetlaw Hospital’s children’s ward. During his time in office he has been able to secure many improvements for his local area including: Worksop bus station, delivered; Millhouse roundabout, improved; Town centre cars, banned; roads, resurfaced; and residents’ parking zones, delivered.

Key

Con – The Conservative Party;

Lab – The Labour Party;

LD – Liberal Democrats;

UKIP – UK Independence Party.