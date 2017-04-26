Who is standing for election in Worksop North division?

It may have been overshadowed by the calling of a General Election in June, but voters will go to the polls before that to elect local councillors.

All seats at Nottinghamshire County Council are up for election on Thursday, May 4.

Adam Davies, Liberal Democrat.

The council is currently made of 67 councillors, across 54 divisions.

Although officially under No Overall Control, it is led by the Labour Party, who hold 32 seats, ahead of the Tories with 21. There are also five Liberal Democrat councillors, four Ashfield Independents and two Mansfield Independent Forum members and three Independents.

After the election, 66 councillors will represent 55 divisions.

Voters in Worksop North division will elect one councillor to represent them. We asked candidates to submit some details about themselves in the run up to voters going to the polls.

Alan Rhodes, Labour.

Richard Barnes (Con)

Adam Davies (LD)

I am currently studying at the Outwood Post-16 Centre in Worksop. As well as being born in Worksop, I’m also local to the area. Since Worksop North is host to several schools, I support the implementation of a 20mph speed limit outside of these schools and other residential areas, as lower speed limits would result in less collisions and a safer environment for young people.

Alan Rhodes (Lab)

Alan has served our community as a local councillor for many years and is delighted to be seeking re-election. He has a strong record of speaking up for the people he represents, offering help and advice when required and holds regular local advice surgeries. Alan is proud he has helped to bring some outstanding facilities to Worksop, including new schools, superb library, bus station, first-class play areas and youth centres. He is also very concerned about the closure of the children’s ward at Bassetlaw Hospital and about the future of local health services. He will not stand by and see our precious services go to Doncaster and Sheffield and will fight tooth and nail on your behalf to save them. Alan believes public services are the lifeblood of our community. We must protect them at all costs from cuts and closure.

Roger Vernon (UKIP)

Key

Con – The Conservative Party;

Lab – The Labour Party;

LD – Liberal Democrats;

UKIP – UK Independence Party.