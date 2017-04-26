Who is standing for election in Worksop East division?

It may have been overshadowed by the calling of a General Election in June, but voters will go to the polls before that to elect local councillors.

All seats at Nottinghamshire County Council are up for election on Thursday, May 4.

Glynn Gilfoyle, Labour.

The council is currently made of 67 councillors, across 54 divisions.

Although officially under No Overall Control, it is led by the Labour Party, who hold 32 seats, ahead of the Tories with 21. There are also five Liberal Democrat councillors, four Ashfield Independents and two Mansfield Independent Forum members and three Independents.

After the election, 66 councillors will represent 55 divisions.

Voters in Worksop East division will elect one councillor to represent them. We asked candidates to submit some details about themselves in the run up to voters going to the polls.

Connor Savage, Liberal Democrats.

Andrew Airey (UKIP)

Glynn Gilfoyle (Lab)

Glynn has represented our community as a local Ccuncillor for many years and is delighted to be seeking election again on May 4. He wants to make our communities safer. He has opposed the decrease in beat officers and police community support officers and in his role as chairman of the county council’s community safety committee has led, very successfully, initiatives to tackle rogue traders, doorstep crime, scams and the sale of illicit tobacco. Glynn has been at the forefront of supporting improvements to our local schools and helped get funding for new play areas at Manton Villas and St Augustine’s School. He has also worked hard to get footpaths and roads renewed across Kilton, Sunnybank and Manton and the much-needed flood relief project for Larwood House. Glynn has actively supported the campaign to save Bassetlaw Hospital’s children’s ward.

Michael Gray (Con)

Voters will elect new Nottinghamshire County Council members on May 4.

I was born in Retford and educated at a local secondary modern school. This was followed by attendance at Worksop College on day release training as an apprentice electrician gaining a City & Guilds final certificate at Rotherham College. I worked for several private companies, finishing at E.on Highways. I retired from full-time work at 60 years of age and am now semi-retired, working for Dunham Bridge Company part-time. I have been married to my wife Diane for more than 40 years with two sons and two small – one newborn – grandchildren of which I am most proud. For more than a decade, I have represented the Ranskill ward of Ranskill, Mattersey, Mattersey Thorpe and Torworth as their district councillor on Bassetlaw District Council and have been involved in planning appeals, questions to the council and have served on several committees, chairing one of them. Now is the time for you to have your say. Please don’t waste it.

Connor Savage (LD)

I’m​ a local student who has lived in the area for most of my life. Even now as I complete my final year of A-Levels, I want to work towards giving back to the community I have only so far had the pleasure of taking out of. Community has always been a valued idea for me, and that is something I feel is missing in Worksop East. Due to this, I want to be a county councillor who is accessible and can be used as a tool for the community to voice their issues; both loudly and often.

Key

Con – The Conservative Party;

Lab – The Labour Party;

LD – Liberal Democrats;

UKIP – UK Independence Party.