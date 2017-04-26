Who is standing for election in Retford West division?

It may have been overshadowed by the calling of a General Election in June, but voters will go to the polls before that to elect local councillors.

All seats at Nottinghamshire County Council are up for election on Thursday, May 4.

The council is currently made of 67 councillors, across 54 divisions.

Although officially under No Overall Control, it is led by the Labour Party, who hold 32 seats, ahead of the Tories with 21. There are also five Liberal Democrat councillors, four Ashfield Independents and two Mansfield Independent Forum members and three Independents.

After the election, 66 councillors will represent 55 divisions.

Voters in Retford West division will elect one councillor to represent them. We asked candidates to submit some details about themselves in the run up to voters going to the polls.

Born and raised in Worksop and Retford, I hold Bassetlaw’s needs and interests close to my heart. If elected I will be a voice for the people of Retford West, in order to ensure they get the best deal, campaigning on the issues people locally have told me concern them. These include protecting local nature spots from commercial extraction processes, localising powers even further by campaigning for town councils for Retford and Worksop and supporting the public to ensure they get all the financial support they’re entitled to, regardless of Party politics.

Darrell has served as a Nottinghamshire county councillor since 1997, representing Labour. The recent boundary changes mean his home, in Barnby Moor, falls within the Retford West division and he is, therefore, standing as a candidate in the elections on May 4 for that division. Darrell previously worked for Post Office, starting as a postman and rising to manager of a crown post office, before becoming a full-time councillor. He has also served as a borough councillor, with a number of years as portfolio holder for leisure services and development. In 2015, Gedling Borough Council made him an honorary alderman in recognition of the years of service he had given. For the county cCouncil, Darrell served as vice-chairman of finance and pensions, before becoming chairman of Nottinghamshire Fire Authority in 2005, a role he has now held for 12 years.

Mike has lived in Retford for almost 50 years and has lived and worked in the community bringing up his family. He has been a local councillor for more than 25 years and served Retford West division from 2009-13. Active in the community, he chairs Bassetlaw Hospice and King Edward VI Trust. He has been a School Governor for 40 years and currently is chairman of Retford Oaks Academy and a member of the DALP board. He chairs Retford safer neighbourhood committee and ensures your concerns are responded to by the police. Mike is passionate about the community and is against Labour taking us into the Sheffield City Region, to be ruled by a South Yorkshire mayor. He is keen to see the neglect of our roads addressed and will pursue the savings outlined in the Conservative Budget to provide more resources to tackle this problem.

