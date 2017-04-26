Who is standing for election in Blyth and Harworth division?

It may have been overshadowed by the calling of a General Election in June, but voters will go to the polls before that to elect local councillors.

All seats at Nottinghamshire County Council are up for election on Thursday, May 4.

Alex Cowan, Liberal Democrat.

The council is currently made of 67 councillors, across 54 divisions.

Although officially under No Overall Control, it is led by the Labour Party, who hold 32 seats, ahead of the Tories with 21. There are also five Liberal Democrat councillors, four Ashfield Independents and two Mansfield Independent Forum members and three Independents.

After the election, 66 councillors will represent 55 divisions.

Voters in Blyth and Harworth East division will elect one councillor to represent them. We asked candidates to submit some details about themselves in the run up to voters going to the polls.

Adam Gray, Conservative.

Alex Cowan (LD)

I was born in Bassetlaw and have been a resident of Blyth for 10 years of my life, I grew up in Blyth and attended the local primary school. I firmly believe we need councillors that will work across party lines to improve the lives of residents and not be divided on party politics. The county council should be a transparent organisation that is open and keeps the principle goal of representing and improving the lives of the people it represents. If elected, I hope to achieve these aims and have a council that works for the many, not the few.

Adam Gray (Con)

I was born in Retford and educated at a local secondary school. After leaving school, I worked at a local engineering firm in the offices and later moved to Tarmac as a transport coordinator. I will be have been married for three years this summer to my wife Emma with two young – one newborn – children. I want a future for my family and need to “step up to the plate” to help make a good future for all by being a representative for the area.

Sheila Place, Labour.

John Hudson (UKIP)

Sheila Place (Lab)

As councillor for Blyth and Harworth division for almost 20 years, Sheila is happy to have been selected to stand in the county council elections on May 4. Her division covers Bilby, Bircotes, Blyth, Harworth, Langold, Oldcotes, Serlby, and Styrrup. Sadly, after a Boundary Review, it no longer includes Scrooby. Sheila has a strong record of speaking up for the communities she represents, having meetings with residents and always being there to help. Her roles at County Hall include being chairman of the personnel committee and appeals, vice-chairman of the audit committee and a senior member of the pensions committee. Alongside many councillors, and our MP John Mann, Sheila is concerned at the cuts imposed on us by central government, particularly the closure of the children’s ward at Bassetlaw Hospital. Public services are a vital part of communities like ours and Sheila will campaign to retain them. As your councillor, some of the larger projects Sheila has been involved in include the new Serlby Park Academy, Splash Park at Langold, skate Parks in Blyth, Langold and Harworth. She has also fought to retain local libraries, Sure Start Centres and pre-school facilities and Harworth fire station and has supported local football clubs and boxing clubs. Sheila believes we can only achieve great things by working together.

Key

Con – The Conservative Party;

Lab – The Labour Party;

LD – Liberal Democrats;

UKIP – UK Independence Party.