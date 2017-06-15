Police use golf buggies to catch suspected burglar in Worksop

Police officers used golf buggies to catch a suspected burglar in Worksop yesterday.

At 12.30pm on Wednesday, officers were called to reports of a burglary in Swaledale, Worksop.

The alleged offender ran off towards Kilton Forest Golf Club but was caught after officers pursued him on golf buggies.

A post on the West Bassetlaw Police Facebook page said: “We would like to thank the staff and members of Kilton Forest Golf Club in Worksop this afternoon and staff from the Sewage Works, after they helped us find and detain a male who was wanted. “Without the use of your buggies and mowers he might have got away. Thanks for the lifts in this hot weather!”

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “The 28-year-old man was subsequently arrested and has since been released under investigation.

“Officers would like to thank the two local businesses for helping them in their pursuit.”

Kilton Forest Golf Club has been asked to comment.