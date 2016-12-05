Police seek man in connection with sex assault at Center Parcs

Nottinghamshire Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to following a sexual assault at Center Parcs in Sherwood Forest.

A man was reported to have been seen standing on a bench inside a cubicle peering over the wall into a separate cubicle where a woman was getting changed.

It happened in the resort’s communal area, just before 12.45pm on Monday, 19 September. The information has only just been released by Nottinghamshire Police.

The man in the photo is white, in his 30s, of a medium build with dark short balding hair.

He was wearing dark trousers, a blue zip-up top with a lighter blue panel across the chest and a black t-shirt with white lettering on the front. He was also wearing glasses.

If you recognise this man or have any information that may help, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 404 of 19 September.