Police scour Manton Pit Top for nuisance bikers

Police were out in force in Worksop today following a number of complaints of off-road bikes “causing damage” in the area.

Worksop Neighbourhood Police Team have been patrolling Manton Pit Top this afternoon (Sunday, January 15) in order to catch offenders riding off-road bikes dangerously and causing damage.

But some Worksop residents have called for other ways to combat the problem.

Posting on the Bassetlaw Police Facebook page, Scott Maxwell said: “It’s fantastic exercise and teaches kids how to maintain a vehicle. There needs to be more mountain bike tracks, more areas for kids.”

Caitlyn Ehterington posted: “What is there to damage? It’s an empty area that no ones really goes to apart from a few dog walkers. It keeps kids off the roads and stops them causing problems.”