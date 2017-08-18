Police reassure residents after Worksop park attack

Police have reassured residents they are doing all they can to protect public safety at Worksop’s Canch park after a woman was attacked and robbed while trying to help an “unconscious” man.

The woman was walking home through The Canch at around 3.20pm on Thursday, August 10, having just purchased a new Samsung mobile phone.

She saw three men drinking on a bench and another man lying on the ground who appeared to be “unconscious”.

She stopped to help him but was struck from behind, waking up later to find the mobile phone gone.

The Canch is popular with families, particularly during the summer, but has been known to attract anti-social behaviour.

Last week, what appeared to be heroin and needles were discovered in the Canch toilets by an outraged mother.

Inspector Neil Bellamy, who is responsible for the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Bassetlaw, said: “The Bassetlaw Neighbourhood Policing Team has been carrying out dedicated patrols in the town centre, of which The Canch is part, and we have at least one neighbourhood officer and PCSOs patrolling the town centre and The Canch on a regular basis.

“The reality is that The Canch is very popular during the summer months, and as a result we always see an upsurge in reports of crime and anti-social behaviour in that area.”

Insp Bellamy added the force had had some success with Operation Yardley, which aims to tackle anti-social behaviour across Worksop, after it was launched in April.

He added: “During this operation we have issued 63 Directions to Leave, arrested more than 50 people for theft and public order offences and prosecuted more than 15 people for breaches of their criminal behaviour orders.

“Of those people, three are now serving time in prison.

“We also continue to provide evidence to Bassetlaw District Council for them to take action against those who breach the Public Spaces Protection Order, which covers the Canch, and are liaising with our community safety partners at the council to review CCTV coverage in the area to improve community safety and keep people safe.

“Bassetlaw District Council has already made significant efforts within The Canch to eliminate areas that favour those committing offences and being anti-social, and Nottinghamshire Police will continue to work towards the common goals of both organisations.”

n If you have any information that could help with the incident, call 101 quoting incident 495 of August 10.