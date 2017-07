A man who died after suffering a serious head injury in an assault in Hyson Green has been named as Thomas Burns.

The 40-year-old died in hospital on Monday (10 July 2017) following the incident at around 6am on Sunday (9 July 2017).

A 39-year-old man and a 24-year-old man have been arrested in connection with his death.

The 39-year-old remains in police custody. The 24-year-old has since been released.