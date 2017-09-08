Police keen to trace man after Worksop market stallholder injured in robbery

Police are trying to trace a man after a market stallholder in Worksop was left injured following a robbery.

Officers were called to reports of a robbery at a market stall near the JD Sports store at about 3.15pm on Saturday, September 2 on Bridge Street, Worksop.

Detective Ricci Skelton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The allegations made are serious and we would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

“We are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry and have secured CCTV footage from the time of the incident.

“The market was busy and from the images we can see around 20 people who most likely saw what happened and may have vital information for us.

“This incident, which happened outside the JD Sports store, resulted in a stall holder receiving minor injuries.

“A man was seen to run from the scene and inquiries are ongoing to trace him.

“Whilst we are not yet at the stage of sharing the CCTV, we would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened.”

If you can assist police with investigation call 101 quoting incident number 613 of 2 September 2017.