Police investigating death of woman in Borrowash which could be linked to M1 closure

Derbyshire Police is investigating the death of a woman in Borrowash.

Officers were called to an address in the village to reports that a woman had been injured.

Police were alerted to the incident at about 11am this morning (Friday, December 16) by a man who had also been injured. He is now receiving treatment in hospital.

The incidents may be linked to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the southbound side of the M1 near Trowell services, which happened at about 11.30am.

Both carriageways of the motorway between junctions 25 and 26 are closed and are likely to be for some time.