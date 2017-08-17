Police concerned for missing 15-year-old girl

Police are concerned for the safety of a 15-year-old girl after she was reported missing from Worksop.

Megan French was last seen in the Worksop area at around 8pm on August 16.

Megan is white, 5ft 4ins, of a medium build and has brown bob-length hair which is slightly curled. She was last seen wearing a black off the shoulder top, blue skinny jeans and Nike trainers.

If you have seen Megan, or know where she might be, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 988 of 16 August 2017.