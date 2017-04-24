Police concerned about missing Worksop man

Officers are concerned for the safety of a 55 year old man after he was reported missing from the Worksop area last night (Sunday 23 April 2017).

Mark Orme left an address in Memorial Avenue, Worksop, at 5pm yesterday. He was last seen on CCTV in Gateford Road, Worksop, just before 7.45pm yesterday.

Mark is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 10ins tall. He is described as having shaved greying hair and being clean shaven when he was last seen.

He was wearing a red fleece coat, black/grey tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

If you have seen Mark or have information about his whereabouts call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 844 of 23 April 2017.