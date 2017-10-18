Police concern for two missing Worksop teenagers

Police are concerned for the welfare of two teenage boys who have gone missing from Worksop.

Judge Oliver, 13, and Kyle Scott, 14, are thought to be together and were reported missing at around 5pm yesterday, Tuesday, October 17.

It is thought they may be heading towards Birmingham.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “Judge is 5ft 4ins tall with mousey blond hair. He was last seen wearing a black Nike puffa coat, grey Nike tracksuit bottoms, black and grey Nike trainers, black Nike tracksuit and black Nike cap.

“Kyle is 5ft 9ins tall with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoody, khaki green coloured joggers and black cap.

“It is not unlikely that the boys have changed their clothes.”

If you have any information that may help locate them call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 621 of 17 October 2017.