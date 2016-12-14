Police catch driver with heroin in Kirkby

Heroin was discovered on a man who was stopped by police for driving with no insurance in Kirkby, a court heard.

Adrian Paul Newbold, 42, of now of Abbey Lane, Aslockton, admitted possession of the class A drug, and the motoring offence, at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

A pipe and £10 of heroin were found in his Vauxhall on the Hawthorns, when he was stopped at 10.50pm on November 27.

Andrew Osbourne, mitigating, said: “In his younger days he had a very bad problem with heroin. After his last conviction in 2009 he decided to go straight, as the phrase goes.”

Newbold had settled down with a partner, but the relationship broke down and he “began taking very small amounts of drugs which he says he has now stopped.”

Newbold had gone over his overdraft limit, said Mr Osbourne, and the direct debit for his insurance had been cancelled. And because he had moved address, he did not receive the letter informing him.

Newbold was fined £220, and he was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

Six penalty points were added to his licence and he must now re-take his driving test.