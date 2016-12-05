Police attend ‘serious assault on elderly man’ in Worksop

Police attended an alleged ‘serious assault’ on an elderly male in Worksop this afternoon.

It happened on Gateford Road at around 1pm this afternoon (Monday, December 5) outside the Sea Cadet centre. A forensics team also attended the scene.

Staff from the Sea Cadet centre said they were told the man had not died in the incident, but his injuries looked “very serious” and there was “a lot of blood”.

The pensioner, understood to be in his late 70s, was taken to hospital by ambulance.

More as we get it.