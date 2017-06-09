Police appeal to trace missing Chesterfield teen Alex Smith

Police are asking for help to trace teenager Alex Smith who has been reported missing from his home in Chesterfield.

The 13-year-old was last seen on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 7.

Derbyshire Police say it is possible that he is still in the Chesterfield or North East Derbyshire area, although he might also be in South Yorkshire or north Nottinghamshire.

Officers want to hear from anyone who might know where Alex is, or who might have seen him in the last couple of days.

If you can help, call police on 101 and quote reference 1048 of June 7.