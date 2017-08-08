Police appeal over Worksop firearms incident

Have your say

Police are investigating after responding to reports of a firearm discharge in Worksop during the early hours of Saturday 5 August 2017.

Officers were called at 12.45am to reports of a collision involving two cars in Retford Road. It was later reported a firearm had been discharged.

The incident is not believed to have resulted in any injuries.

Officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, specifically anyone who may have seen a red/burgundy 4x4 in the area around the time.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident and remains in police custody.

If you have any information please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 38 of 5 August 2017.