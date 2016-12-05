Police appeal after pensioner suffers ‘serious head injuries’ in Worksop

An investigation has been launched after a 79-year-old man suffered serious head injuries in Worksop.

The man is in a serious but stable condition at Bassetlaw Hospital following the incident in Gateford Road, between Sandy Lane and Turner Road, between 1.50am and 2.30am on Saturday, December 3.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 187 of 3 December 2016, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage if they drove through the area at the time of the incident.