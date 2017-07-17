Police appeal after man ‘hung off back of moving train’ in Worksop

Officers have launched an investigation following an incident where a man hung off a back of a moving train in Worksop.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 8 between 1.40pm and 1.50pm at Worksop railway station.

A man jumped onto the rear footplate of a Nottingham service and held onto the handle under the cab window as the train departed the station.

He rode for around a quarter of a mile before being spotted by the signaller who called the train driver, alerting him.

The driver stopped the train and the man was removed and escorted to the station. He then ran out of the station.

Officers would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV images, as he may have information which could help the investigation.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have been at the station at the time of the incident.

If you have any information, call 0800 40 50 40 or text information to 61016 citing reference 200 of 1707/17.