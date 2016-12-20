Plan ahead and get your repeat prescriptions in time for Christmas

Patients are being asked to plan ahead and get their supply of repeat medicines before the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Many GP practices and pharmacies will have limited opening hours over the festive period.

Lincolnshire West Clinical Commissioning Group is advising patients on repeat prescriptions, especially those with long-term conditions, to order from their GP surgery with time to spare.

Doctor Sunil Hindocha, chief clinical officer at Lincolnshire West Clinical Commissioning Group said: “No one wants to end up being admitted to hospital over the festive break so now is the time to get organised.”

Patients can order repeat medicines by ticking the boxes on the white section of their repeat prescription and dropping it off at their GP practice. Patients are asked to only order the items they need.

Repeats can also be ordered online, by post to GP practices, and where available, over the phone with their practice.