Places available at Worksop Early Learners’ Centre

The Early Learners’ Centre nursery in Worksop has spaces available for this January for 2, 3 and 4-year-old children, with funding options available.

The ELC, which cares for children aged from two to four years old, is based at North Nottinghamshire College on Carlton Road and is open to children of students, staff and families in the Bassetlaw area.

The nursery has recently been rated “Good” by education watchdog Ofsted.

It has a five-star hygiene rating and offers opening hours all year round from 8.00am until 5.30pm, Monday to Friday.

Sarah, a parent whose child attends the nursery, said: “I cannot thank the staff enough for the time and support they have given not only to my son but myself.

“He did take a while to settle but through working together with myself and the Early Learners’ Centre team, his development is clear and he is now a sociable and confident little boy who looks forward to going to nursery and being with his friends.”

For further information or to book a visit to the Early Learners’ Centre visit www.nnc.ac.uk/early-learners-centre-elc or call 01909 504525.