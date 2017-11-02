Search

PICTURES: Wreckage of vehicles involved in M1 pile-up towed away

The mangled wreckage of vehicles involved in a pile-up on the M1 this morning have been towed away from the crash scene.

Two lorries and two other vehicles were involved in a collision on the southbound stretch of the M1 between junctions 31 at Aston and 30 at Barlborough.

The mangled wreckage of a vehicle involved in a crash on the M1 this morning.

The southbound lanes have been closed between both junctions, causing chaos on surrounding roads.

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

