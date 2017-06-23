Search

PICTURES: Sink hole opens up in Worksop

Photo sent in by Kenny Paul.

These pictures show a sinkhole which has opened up in Worksop.

The photos of the sinkhole, on Carlton Road, were sent in by Kenny Paul.

Bus services are currently being diverted because of the sink hole.

