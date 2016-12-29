PICTURES: Police seek this pair in connection with ‘fraud’ incident in Worksop

Police would like to speak to this man and woman in connection with a fraud ‘incident’ at the Argos store in Worksop.

It happened at the store in Bridge Place, Worksop, on December 15.

The woman is described as a white female with long blonde hair which was tied-up in a ponytail. She is pictured wearing a black leather zip-up jacket over a white shirt, medium blue jeans, knee-high black boots and was carrying a black handbag.

The man is described as white male with short, wavy brown hair. He is pictured wearing dark baseball-type jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you recognise this pair or think you can help, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 204 of 15 December 2016.