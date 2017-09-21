PICTURES: Police keen to trace these men in connection with Worksop shop theft

Police would like to speak to these men in connection with a theft from a shop in Worksop.
At about 5pm on August 23 three men entered a phone shop in Bridge Place and are believed to have stolen a number of demo devices from a display, before running off after being challenged by staff.
The men are described as:
- White man, around 5ft 9ins, of a proportionate build with short dark hair and facial hair. He was wearing a grey tracksuit.
- Black man, around 6ft 2ins and of a slim build. He was wearing dark clothing and had his hood up.
- White man, around 5ft 10ins, of a proportionate build and he was wearing dark clothing and a beanie hat.
If anyone has any information about the incident, call police on 101, quoting incident number 626 of 23 August 2017.
