PICS: Worksop pupils boogie their way to raising £400 for Cancer Research

Pupils at a Worksop school donned colourful outfits and showcased their best dance moves to raise £400 for charity.

Pupils and staff at Sparken Hill Academy in Worksop took part in the dress up and dance event for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The theme of this year’s event was “bright colours” and “carnival”, with pupils turned out in eye-catching tutus, headdresses and jewellery.

Each class got the chance to boogie and follow routines staged by Sparken Hill Academy’s after-school dance club, the Sparkles Dance Squad.

Clare Campbell, parent liaison officer at the school, said the day was thoroughly enjoyed by staff and pupils alike.

She said: “The Sparkles Dance Squad has been practicing for weeks. The day was a great success and a great end to the week.”

