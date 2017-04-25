PICS: Knights invade Worksop for St George’s Day tournament

Knights battled it out in honour of the nation’s patron saint and youngsters donned 15th century gear as Escafield Medieval Society descended on Worksop for St George’s Day.

The town’s very own Medieval landmarks, the Priory Church and gatehouse, served as the perfect historical backdrop for the event, which was attended by hundreds of Bassetlaw residents.

Robert of Silkstone does battle with Luke Of Wentworth.

Visitors young and old were entertained by a fancy dress competition, have-a-go archery and a “Living History” food display, as well as the opportunity to make their own bee’s wax candle.

Visitors were also shown how to play Medieval board games and enjoyed picnics and ice-creams in the sunshine as temperatures peaked at more than 15C.

The main tournament kicked off later in the afternoon and saw knights fight sword against sword in a battle of good over evil while the crowds jeered them on.

The Escafield Medieval Society will return to the Priory Church for next year’s national day.

Sisters Bella and Jasmine Wickson dressed up as medieval ladies for the fancy dress.

You can find out more about their events at http://escafeld.org.uk/newsite.

Leigh Cottingham dressed up as a knight for the fancy dress parade.

Thirteeth centuary ladies performing a dance.

Elloise deClaire does battle with Nathaniel of Knaresborough.