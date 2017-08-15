PICS: Families flock to Worksop-on-sea

Worksop families are enjoying all all the fun of the seaside without having to travel after an “urban beach” arrived in the heart of town.

The beach, located at Old Market Square outside the Savoy Cinema, will be available for sandcastle-making and sunbathing until Friday (August 18).

The seaside comes to Worksop, pictured are Charlie Humphries, seven and Jack Humphries, five

Last year’s Worksop by the Sea event was so successful Bassetlaw District Council and the Worksop Business Forum decided it would return for Summer 2017.

Philip Jackson, chair of the Worksop Business Forum, said: “We are delighted to be able to bring Worksop by the Sea back to the town centre after the success of last year’s event.

“The beach offers a great family day out, just much closer to home.

“If you want to build a sandcastle or take the weight off in one of our deckchairs, then Worksop by the Sea is for you.”

