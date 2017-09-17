PICS AND VIDEO: Hundreds flock to Clumber Park food and drink festival

Families flocked to Clumber Park this weekend to sample the best eats the region has to offer.
The Festival of Food and Drink kicked off on Saturday and run until Sunday (September 17).
Visitors enjoyed browsing 150 brands in the food and drink marquee, from locally produced breads and cheeses to international spices, cakes and craft ales.
There were also demonstrations in the cookery theatre, a live music stage and competitions.
