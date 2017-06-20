Phase one of Sherwood Forest visitor centre project takes wing

The build of a state-of-the-art visitor centre in Sherwood Forest is underway after an Edwinstowe contractor stepped up to deliver phase one of the project.

Robert Woodhead Ltd, a family-run business with 70 year’s experience, has been appointed to develop a new car park and access road for the £5m centre on Swinecote Road.

Traffic lights will be in use on Forest Corner junction for up to four weeks while work is carried out there.

The “bright, modern” visitor centre is being built by the RSPB in partnership with Nottinghamshire County Council, Sherwood Forest Trust and Thoresby Estate, and has been designed to provide a warm and welcoming gateway to Sherwood’s legendary landscape.

Ross Frazer, RSPB’s project manager for the new visitor centre, said: “It’s a really exciting time for the project.

“While the second phase is the one being most eagerly awaited, as it will see our vision for the visitor centre brought to life, phase one is vital to the scheme-m providing the visitor parking and important access on the site.

“We are thrilled to be working with a local company who will help us deliver our project with minimum disruption to the community.”

It is estimated that the new visitor centre will be ready to open its doors in 2018.