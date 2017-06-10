Petition to stop Tory and DUP deal hits more than 500,000 signatures

A petition to stop the Conservatives forming a Minority Government with Northern Ireland’s DUP has reached more than 500,000 signatures.

So far more than 514,000 people have signed the Change.org petition, which also calls for Prime Minister Theresa May to step down.

May has not indicated she intends to resign after yesterday’s shock election result, but said she was seeking to form a minority government in a “confidence and supply” deal with the DUP.

But since the announcement, some of criticised the Prime Minister for doing a deal with a party which opposes gay marriage and abortion.