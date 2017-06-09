Pest banned from Chesterfield town centre

A persistent Chesterfield nuisance has been banned from parts of the town centre after causing anti-social behaviour for residents and businesses.

Andrew Jacks, 44, of Cordwell Avenue, was given the five-year court order by Chesterfield magistrates, which will last until February 23, 2022.

Mr Jacks must not:

- Go to certain parts of Chesterfield town centre, as defined on a map by magistrates, except to attend solicitors or homeless service appointment;

- Enter commercial premises or its boundary if he has been banned by the owner, occupier or other person acting on behalf of the owner or occupier;

- Remain at any commercial premises or medical establishments within Derbyshire if asked to leave by the owner, occupier or other person acting on behalf of the owner or occupier;

- Be drunk or consume alcohol in a public place.

Police officers can arrest Mr Jacks if he is found breaching these conditions. He would be brought before the court and could be sent to prison.

PC Laura East, of the Chesterfield Town Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Mr Jacks has been involved in crime and anti-social behaviour for some time and this has had a negative impact on people in the town centre, businesses and banks.

“Work has been ongoing by officers and other partnership agencies to help Mr Jacks curb this behaviour, but unfortunately it hasn’t been successful so he is now facing the consequences of his actions.”

PC East added: “We hope that this will have a positive outcome for members of the community but will also act as a deterrent to others.”

Anyone who witnesses Andrew Jacks breaching the conditions of the CBO can report it to Derbyshire police by calling 101, the non-emergency number, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.