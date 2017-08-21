Pensioner rescued from roof in Bircotes

A 74-year-old man has been rescued after becoming stranded on a roof in Bircotes.
The incident took place on Droversdale Road in Bircotes at 11.48am this morning (Monday, August 21).
Firefighters from Retford and Worksop attended, as well as a specialist rescue team from Newark.
Upon arrival they found a gentleman stranded on a roof.
He was unable to get down so they used a standard nine metre ladder, and a roof crawl ladder, to get him to safety.
The incident was declared closed at around 12.30pm.
