Pensioner rescued from roof in Bircotes

A 74-year-old man has been rescued after becoming stranded on a roof in Bircotes.

The incident took place on Droversdale Road in Bircotes at 11.48am this morning (Monday, August 21).

Firefighters from Retford and Worksop attended, as well as a specialist rescue team from Newark.

Upon arrival they found a gentleman stranded on a roof.

He was unable to get down so they used a standard nine metre ladder, and a roof crawl ladder, to get him to safety.

The incident was declared closed at around 12.30pm.