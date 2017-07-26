Pensioner punched in her face by two burglars in her Worksop home

Have your say

A 64-year-old woman was punched in the face after two burglars broke into her home in Worksop.

The men also threatened the woman but fled empty-handed from the incident in Baulk Lane at around 11.15pm on Wednesday, July 19.

Police said the victim was left 'extremely shaken' by the aggravated burglary.

WItnesses or anyone with information should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 999 of July 19, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.