Patients are in search of a new doctor as GP surgery in Gainsborough is set to close

A Gainsborough GP surgery is set to close next month forcing its patients to register with an alternative practice.

NHS Lincolnshire West Clinical Commissioning Group (CGC) has been trying to secure a long-term provider to take over the management of Pottergate Surgery in Gainsborough after its previous providers terminated its contract on August 1, because of financial difficulties.

Applications were received and have subsequently been evaluated by an independent evaluation panel. But unfortunately, the bids did not meet the minimum criteria for a contract to be awarded for the provision of services.

Pottergate Surgery, in Gainsborough, will now close on January 7, and patients who need to move will all have an alternative option within 0.2 miles of their current surgery.

Leader of Gainsborough Town Council, Councillor Matt Boles, said: “This decision by the CCG to close Pottergate Surgery is a grave concern for the town and its residents, and they certainly deserve better.

“Firstly, the patients at this surgery have been treated appallingly, where was the consultation? They now find themselves having to find a new surgery over the Christmas period.

“Not only does this decision effect Pottergate but also the other surgeries that are now expected to pick up the slack. We all know that these surgeries are already severally stretched with unacceptable waiting times.

“Gainsborough is a town expected to see a huge increase in the amount of houses, so you would think part of this would see increased and improved infrastructure.”

For patients at Pottergate Surgery, the practices accepting new patients are Cleveland Medical Practice and Caskgate Street Surgery.

Patients have until January 7, to register with a different GP practice. If they can’t do this by that date, the CCG will automatically allocate those patients a surgery on their behalf. If they are not happy with the surgery they have been allocated they will still be able to choose an alternative at any time, based on where they live and the practice boundaries within which they reside.

Sarah-Jane Mills, director for service development and delivery at Lincolnshire West CCG, said: “In these regrettable circumstances, we have no alternative but to close the practices. But patients must absolutely be assured they have the full support of the CCG to help them choose an alternative practice to register with. Ultimately, it is the patients’ choice.

“We completely understand this is regrettable and that some patients will feel concerned about change but we are committed to ensuring patients continue to access good quality, local, GP-led health services.”