Party girl Sue is toast of businesswomen of year awards

Party girl Sue Clifford was the toast of the North Nottinghamshire Businesswomen Awards for 2017, held at Ye Olde Bell Hotel and Spa at Retford.

For Sue, who is a director of the Retford-based PartyParty Company Ltd, carred off the main accolade, which was the coveted businesswoman of the year award, sponsored by Alexander Calder Financial Ltd, of Worksop.

Businesswoman of the year Sue Clifford with Gregg Bartram, joint boss of the event's sponsors, Alexander Calder Financial Ltd.

A thrilled Sue said: “I am delighted, honoured and humbled that I have been chosen for this award. I want to thank all those involved in making the awards happen -- the organisers, sponsors and judges.

“Recognition like this is never the result of one individual’s efforts alone. This award is for our current team and for the many people who have taught me, supported me and encouraged me throughout my career.

“I hope my success will stimulate others to enter these prestigious awards. If you’re not in it, you can’t win it!”

The standard of entries was so high that the judges decided to also give a highly commended award, which went to Nicola Parkin, of Speed Screed Ltd, based in Retford.

The whole event was also sponsored by Alexander Calder, whose joint managing director Gregg Bartram said: “A very enjoyable evening celebrated the wealth of talent we have in the area. It focused on the significant influence that many businesswomen have within a broad spectrum of businesses, and their ongoing success.

“Special mention must go Sue Clifford, who won the main award for her vision, passion and commitment to her team.”

Other winners included Louise Johnson, of Wright Vigar chartered accountants, who took the professional services sector award, spnsored by North Notts Envoys. Louise said: “I was delighted and a little bit shocked. Meeting clients and being able to help and support them with their tax affairs is something I love doing, and I am extremely proud to receive this accolade.”

The other winners were: successful start-up award, Litha Bacon, of Litha Bacon Private Tuition; women in tech award (sponsored by My Place estate agents), Catherine Wells, of Ischus Engineering (Worksop); mentor of the year award (sponsored by The Preparation Group), Jill Cowley, of Pozitive Minds (Gainsborough); home business award, Femke Williams, of FEET UP Forever Therapy (Worksop); health and beauty award (sponsored by Edgewise Edgestrip Ltd), Sharon Sheriff, of 1-21 Fitness.

A fashion show at the event, featuring award-winning Lincoln-based Red Carpet Ready and also Viva, of Bawtry, went down a storm, while a raffle in aid of Retford charity, Friends of St Giles School, raised £540.