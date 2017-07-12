Paedophile rapist jailed for 13 years

A Nottinghamshire man has been jailed for 13 years after being found guilty of sexual offences against a young girl including rape.

Dean Lewis, 34, formerly of Southchurch Court, Clifton, was found guilty of seven counts at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday (Monday 10 July 2017).

The offences were committed in the Nottingham area between 2015 and 2017.

As well as his prison sentence Lewis was made subject of a sexual harm prevention order and must sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

Speaking after his sentencing Detective Constable Dan Akehurst, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victim has shown immense bravery in coming forward, reporting the incident to us and supporting our investigation throughout. Her strength and courage has helped us to bring her attacker to justice.