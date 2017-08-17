‘OUTSTANDING’: Worksop students celebrate after surpassing last year’s A-level results

Celebrations are underway at Worksop’s Outwood Post-16 Centre after students achieved their best A-Level results yet.

Students have said goodbye to their secondary education on a high note, achieving an “outstanding” 98.3 per cent pass rate at A2 and 89 per cent pass rate at AS.

A Level results day at Outwood Post 16 Centre

24 per cent of students achieved an A Level A*-A grade, a rise of 7 per cent and 50 per cent of students achieved an A*-B grade, a rise of 6.2 per cent.

Julie Slater, chief executive principal at Outwood Post 16 Centre, said: “We are delighted with the results our students have achieved again this year, which is testament to the incredible hard work of all our students, their families, staff, the trust board and our governors.

“I would like to give particular praise to the work of the head of centre, Janette Shea and Peter Jones, the associate assistant principal, in helping our students gain these life changing results.”

“We are incredibly proud of our students and wish them every success in their futures,” said Dr Philip Smith, executive principal.

A Level results day at Outwood Post 16 Centre, pictured is Ellen Appiah

The highest achiever at the centre was Katie Croft, who attained 3 A* grades and 1 A grade in maths, further maths, physics and chemistry respectively.

Katie will now study physics at the University of Warwick.

The celebrations continued at Worksop College with pupils achieving places at top universities, as well as heading for vocational courses and straight into industry.

Headmaster of the college, Gavin Horgan, said: “Our pupils are always taught to strive for the best, and this is reflected in the number of places being offered to them at the best universities in the country.”