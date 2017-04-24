One-legged grandad stops armed robbers with his mobility scooter after they struck at Mansfield Woodhouse Post Office

A one-legged grandad has described the moment he stopped two hammer-wielding robbers using his mobility scooter after they struck at a Mansfield Woodhouse Post Office – just because he likes the staff.

Hero grandad David Clough said he blocked the paths of two masked and armed men as they attempted to rob the Brown Avenue Post Office at around 11.30am today.

David, aged 62, said he intervened because the staff are “really nice people” – and said there was “no way” the robbers were going to get away with it.

David told The Chad: “I was sitting outside the Post office on my mobility scooter when this black Peugeot car came speeding around the corner and stopped outside.

“One man got out of the car wearing a black balaclava and holding a hammer. He went inside and I heard shouting and screaming.”

At the point, when many people would head for safety, David decided to intervene.

David said: “I knelt on my mobility scooter so I could grab the guy who was about to come out.

“But then the driver came out and threatened me with a hammer. He said if I didn’t get out of the way, there was going to be trouble, but I didn’t move.

“I think after hearing the commotion the robber came out of the post office and the two men fled with nothing.”

On why he decided to intervene, David said: “I really like them in the post office, they’re really nice people. There was no way the robbers were going to get away with it.”

Daughter Debbie said: “He is a hero – but I could have smacked him for getting involved.”

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police confirmed that Brown Avenue Post Office was targeted by two masked robbers around 11.30am today.

Armed robbers target second Mansfield Woodhouse Post Office in three days

Detectives have said it is too early to say if this incident is linked to the robbery at the post office on Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, on Saturday.

Brave female staff recall frightening robbery at Mansfield Woodhouse Post Office

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “Officers are currently investigating a reported attempted robbery at a post office in Mansfield Woodhouse.

“It was reported that two males wearing masks entered the property in Brown Avenue just after 11.30am today.

“It is believed that weapons were used but they fled empty handed and no-one was injured.

“They reportedly fled the scene in a dark coloured vehicle.

“A burnt out vehicle was recovered close to the scene. Enquiries are ongoing to ascertain if it is linked to the incident.

“Detectives have said it is too early to say if this incident is linked to a robbery which occurred at the post office on Station Street at Mansfield Woodhouse on Saturday.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime reference 259 of April 24.

At 11.50am on Saturday, two males wearing dark clothing and balaclavas entered the Post Office on Station Street.

They threatened staff and attacked tills before leaving with a quantity of cash.

They made off in a four-door black Peugeot 207 S that had been recently stolen in the local area.