One in five blame odd noises in their homes on the supernatural

Almost one in five homeowners in the UK blame a range of household problems - from creepy creaking doors, cold patches and dripping taps to electrical equipment switching on by itself and unexplained noises - on the paranormal.

A study of more than 2,000 UK homeowners, commissioned by home assistance provider HomeServe, revealed that 18 per cent per cent of people blame a range of household and DIY problems on the supernatural or unexplained.

And a further 25 per cent said they weren't sure if the household problem was caused by ghostly goings-on or not but thought it was spooky anyway.

Although 12 per cent turned to a home assistance partner like HomeServe to become their own personal 'ghostbusters', more than one in three (35 per cent) have simply left the dreaded DIY disaster alone while another 1.5 per cent admit turning to an exorcist.

The ghastly goings-on caused nine per cent to want to leave their homes until the problem was fixed, 18 per cent admitted that they and their pets became very nervous and a further four per cent simply couldn't sleep.

The frightening findings come as more than half of homeowners - some 53 per cent - admit to having seen or felt ghosts in their homes.

HomeServe membership CEO Greg Reed said: "The results of this study are certainly hair-raising.

"It's fascinating that so many people blame simple household problems on the supernatural or unexplained.

"So often we find that's not the case and it's usually much easier to fix.

"We know that many common household problems - broken boilers, blocked drains, cold patches in our homes - can be a personal nightmare when they strike.

"But our ghostbusting engineers usually have the answers and can keep people's lives moving after a quick visit."