Ollerton man stole mum’s car and crashed into wall

A New Ollerton man crashed his mother’s car into a brick wall and ran off, a court heard.

Jonathan Blundell took the green Daewoo Kalos at 6pm, on December 8, and two hours later refuelled with £20 of petrol from the Esso station on the A616 and drove off without paying.

At 9pm he crashed into a garden wall, on Station Road, Ollerton, causing £350 damage, said Lee Shepherd, prosecuting.

Blundell, 27, of Chestnut Drive, New Ollerton, admitted taking without the owner’s consent, driving without insurance, or a licence, failing to report an accident, and making off without a payment, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Louisa Treharne, mitigating, said Blundell had significant mental health problems, and had been sectioned while he was in prison.

District Judge Andrew Mechin gave Blundell a 12 month community order, with 15 days of rehabilitation, and made a 12 month mental health treatment requirement, in which he will get therapy.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered him to pay £20 compensation and £85 court costs.