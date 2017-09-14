Official call to reverse decision to scrap train line electrification

An official call has been made by Worksop’s senior councillor to reverse the decision to scrap the electrification of the Midland Mainline train line.

Coun Alan Rhodes, who remains outraged by the government’s decision, has issued the plea in his role as leader of the Labour group on Nottinghamshire County Council.

He will present a motion to a full meeting of the county council next Thursday (September 21), urging all councillors to support it because it affected every area of the county.

“The decision was a disgrace,” blasted Coun Rhodes. “Cancelling the electrification of the East Midlands line was done without any prior warning from the government.

“It denies Nottinghamshire faster, greener and more reliable trains, which would have provided a much-needed boost to our local economy at a time when we most definitely needed it.

“At the same time as the cancellation, the government announced an award of £30 billion to fund Crossrail 2 in London. Nottinghamshire needs to stand up to such injustice. We must champion our communities and the economic future of the county.

“As it stands, the Conservative-led county council has remained silent on the issue. I am calling on them to stand up for Nottinghamshire and to join other councils in the East Midlands who have asked that the Transport Secretary, Chris Grayling, reverses the decision.”

In his motion, Coun Rhodes says that electrification of the Midland Mainline “would have boosted communities in Nottinghamshire and improved their connectivity”. Cancelling it was “a slap in the face for the East Midlands”.

The motion concludes by calling on the leader of the council “to write to Chris Grayling requesting that he reverses the decision and that the leader and her officers, and other interested parties, seek a meeting with him to discuss the issue”.