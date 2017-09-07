Obam Stairlifts nominated for Best Small Family Business award

Four Lincolnshire businesses are celebrating after hearing they have been nominated for the prestigious Midlands Family Business Awards.

Among the busineses is Obam Stairlifts, a mobility and assisted living company, based in Sturton by Stow, which has been nominated as Best Small Family Business.

Director at Obam Stairlifts, Chris Butroid, said: “It’s been a great year so far for Obam and to receive this nomination is the icing on the cake.

“It’s important that family businesses like ours get this kind of recognition for all their hard work.

“Good luck to all the entrants – we’ll see you in Derby.”

Other businesses nominated include OrderWise, Allen Signs and Truelove Property and Construction Ltd.

All four businesses are automatically eligible for the ceremony’s People’s Choice Award, which is based on a public vote. All businesses taking part can ask staff, clients and families to vote for them to win the only non-judged category, which OrderWise took home last year.

They now face an in-depth interview process before the awards ceremony which is being held at Derby Velodrome on Thursday, November 9.