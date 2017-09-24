Now is the perfect time to book a holiday

New research carried out by leading mobile phone retailer Carphone Warehouse has revealed that Autumn could be the perfect time to book a trip away – if you want to get a great deal and keep SAD at bay.

The study with more than 1,0001, discovered that nearly a third (30 per cent) of UK smartphone owners now book their holidays via an app, and one in six (17 per cent) have saved money by arranging their travel and accommodation needs through one.