Notts tourism economy continues to grow

More visitors are flocking to Nottinghamshire’s sights as research reveals tourism numbers have increased for the sixth year in a row.

Figures from the Scarborough Tourism Economic Activity Monitor (STEAM) report 2016 show Nottinghamshire’s visitor economy was worth £1.755bn in 2016 – up almost five per cent from 2015.

The numbers have been steadily increasing over the last six years and in 2016 the number of visits to the county increased by 3.4 per cent to 35.43million, up from 34.26million the previous year. Meanwhile the value of tourism to the economy increased by 4.5 per cent to £1.755bn in 2016, up from £1.680bn in 2015.

Brendan Moffett, chief Executive of Marketing NG, Nottinghamshire’s official marketing organisation, said: “The continued growth of tourism and the visitor economy in both the city and the county reflects the passion of people in the sector to make Nottinghamshire a welcoming, world-class destination.”

He continued: “The impact of tourism on the local economy is a key focus for our organisation, and we expect to see this positive trend to continue, with fantastic new projects on the horizon including a new visitor centre for Sherwood Forest, £29million redevelopment of Nottingham Castle, alongside profile-raising projects such as the bid to be European Capital of Culture in 2023 and the attraction of major events such as the recent OVO Energy Tour Of Britain.”

The VisitEngland Annual Attraction Survey showed the number visitors to Newstead Abbey in 2016 was up by 9.4 per cent from 2015, while Sherwood Forest saw an increase of 5.1 per cent.

