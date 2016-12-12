Notts Police’s new top cop is appointed

The appointment of Nottinghamshire’s new Chief Constable Craig Guildford has been formally backed by the county’s police and crime panel.

On Friday, the panel conducted a confirmation hearing during which members reviewed the recommendations made by Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping to appoint Mr Guildford to the top job.

Craig Guildford

Panel members endorsed the PCC’s selection and Mr Guildford, who is currently Deputy Chief Constable of Gwent Police, will take up the post early in 2017.

Mr Tipping said: “I’m delighted that the panel has formally approved my recommendation.

“This followed a really searching interview process which resulted in a unanimous panel decision.

“Craig is an experienced leader with the drive and tenacity to steer Nottinghamshire Police to further success.

“The force can look forward to his fresh vision, enthusiasm and energy to initiate positive changes across the force.

“He will take up post early in the New Year ahead of what inevitably promises to be another challenging period, financially and operationally.

“With strong management experience and proven results, I’m confident I’ve appointed the right leader to confront these difficulties and take full advantage of the innovations that exist to really make a difference.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Temporary Chief Constable Sue Fish for stepping into the breach and suspending her retirement to provide continuity while the search got underway for a new Chief Constable. Sue has been a fantastic support during this process and I very much appreciate and value her commitment.”

Mr Guildford (pictured) said: “I come from a policing family and I’m looking forward to working with Nottinghamshire’s excellent officers and staff and leading Nottinghamshire Police through the challenges facing policing over the coming years.”

The recruitment process, which commenced in August, attracted a number of high-calibre candidates. Six candidates were shortlisted and the interview culminated in a gruelling selection programme running over several days.