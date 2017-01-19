Notts Police named as one of the top employers in the country

Nottinghamshire Police has been listed as one of the top 40 employers in the country in Stonewall’s annual Workplace Equality Index.

And the Force’s LGBT+ support group, The Network, has been named as a Highly Commended Network Group.

Stonewall’s Top 100 Employers list was released today (Thursday, January 19) and this year Nottinghamshire Police have been ranked 35th, making them the fourth-highest rated police force in the country.

Just five other forces were included in the Top 100 Employers list. Last year, the Force was ranked 64th.

The Stonewall Top 100 Employers are the best performing employers on Stonewall’s Workplace Equality Index 2017, an annual audit of workplace culture for lesbian, gay, bi and trans staff. More than 430 employers submitted entries to the 2017 Index across the public, private and third sectors.

Stonewall judges each entry against 10 key areas of employment policy and best practice: employee policy; training; employee network group; all-staff engagement; career development; line managers; monitoring; procurement; community engagement; and additional work.

Chief Constable, Sue Fish, said: “We are delighted that we have made the Top 100 Stonewall Employers list for the second year running. This is a huge accolade for us and gives us the assurance that we are continuing to head in the right direction to shape our organisational culture and support our people.

“We face operational challenges every day, but we must also ensure we recognise the importance of our people and how we treat them, and reflect our PROUD values on a daily basis.

”Nottinghamshire Police is committed to creating an inclusive, safe and stimulating environment for every employee and works hard to ensure everyone feels supported and is able to do the best job possible. Our work with Stonewall demonstrates our commitment to those who work for us and the communities that we serve, and we must retain focus and strive to continually improve LGBT+ equality.

“During 2017 we will be aiming to become a fully trans-inclusive employer and continue to work within the community to encourage the reporting of LGBT+ hate crime.”

The Force has a number of identified role models, who inspire and encourage colleagues to achieve their full potential, as well as a successful Allies programme which encourages all employees join and pledge to support the LGBT+ community and colleagues and challenge homophobic, biphobic and transphobic behaviour whenever they see or hear it.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Chief Constable, Deputy Chief Constable and Assistant Chief Constable have all signed up to the Allies programme, as have a number of police officers and police staff.

The Network, Nottinghamshire Police’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans+ officer and staff support network, provides advice and support on issues relating to recruitment, retention and career progression, as well as supporting colleagues.

They also attend a number of LGBT+ community events throughout the year, most notably Nottingham Pride.

Duncan Bradshaw, Director of Membership Programmes at Stonewall, said: “Nottinghamshire Police and all those who have made this year’s Top 100 Employers list have done a fantastic job, and really do put equality and inclusion at the forefront of their work.

“We were thrilled to have 439 submissions for this year’s Index, one of the most competitive yet, and I would like to thank each and every organisation that took part.

“With your continued efforts and hard work, we will continue to work towards a world where all lesbian, gay, bi and trans staff are welcomed and accepted without exception in their workplaces.”